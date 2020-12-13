Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supermarkets 'told to stockpile food' as fears grow of no-deal Brexit

WorldNews Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Supermarkets 'told to stockpile food' as fears grow of no-deal BrexitThe UK government is reported to have warned supermarkets to stockpile food and other essential supplies amid increasing fears of a no-deal Brexit in less than three weeks’ time. Boris Johnson is due to speak to the president of the EU commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Sunday lunchtime about whether to continue with the fraught trade negotiations, as ministers continued to play down the chances of a deal. And in anticipation of shortages prompted by a no-deal, ministers have told supermarkets to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Oliver Dowden on Brexit trade deal: We are 90% of the way there

Oliver Dowden on Brexit trade deal: We are 90% of the way there 01:00

 Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden tells LBC "we are 90% of the way there" onsecuring a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ursula von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

UK/EU push Brexit trade talks beyond deadline [Video]

UK/EU push Brexit trade talks beyond deadline

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have mandated their negotiators to "go the extra mile" and keep talking beyond a Sunday deadline in a bid to secure an elusive post-Brexit trade deal. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:03Published
UK and EU agree to continue Brexit talks [Video]

UK and EU agree to continue Brexit talks

The UK and the EU have agreed to continue post-Brexit trade talks beyond the previously agreed deadline of Sunday 13th December. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen decided to continue negotiations following a telephone call between the pair on Sunday morning. The prime minister said that, although the government remains willing to talk, the UK should “get ready for the WTO option”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
UK, EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline [Video]

UK, EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to continue negotiating amid an impending December 31 Brexit deadline.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:38Published
Post-Brexit trade deal negotiations extended [Video]

Post-Brexit trade deal negotiations extended

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she and Boris Johnsonhad agreed to “go the extra mile” and continue negotiations on a post-Brexittrade deal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit trade talks: Is a deal possible? [Video]

Brexit trade talks: Is a deal possible?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 08:12Published
Brexit trade talks [Video]

Brexit trade talks

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 09:14Published

Going 'the extra mile': UK, EU keep up Brexit trade talks

 Teetering on the brink of a no-deal Brexit departure, Britain and the European Union stepped back from the void today and agreed to continue trade talks,..
New Zealand Herald
EU, UK agree to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline [Video]

EU, UK agree to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline

London and Brussels to ‘go the extra mile’ in the coming days to try to reach an agreement and avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:18Published

Britons told not to stockpile food ahead of January

 Retailers tell shoppers they have enough supplies as uncertainty remains over the terms of Brexit.
BBC News

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Hopes rise for UK-EU trade deal but two sides remain far apart [Video]

Hopes rise for UK-EU trade deal but two sides remain far apart

Boris Johnson suggested there was still hope of a post-Brexit trade deal withthe European Union but the two sides remained “very far apart”. Followingtalks between the Prime Minister and European Commission president, thenegotiations will continue, with both leaders agreeing to “go the extra mile”in search of a deal. Mr Johnson said the UK would not be walking away from thenegotiating table, but a no-deal outcome was still the most likely scenario.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:55Published
Rachel Reeves hopes for deal at eleventh hour [Video]

Rachel Reeves hopes for deal at eleventh hour

Shadow Secretary for the Duchy of Lancaster Rachel Reeves has called on the Government to strike the trade deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'promised' at the last election. She added there has been 'posturing on both sides' but there is a collective interest in avoiding no deal. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published

Related videos from verified sources

Britain's navy to protect waters in case of no-deal [Video]

Britain's navy to protect waters in case of no-deal

Four Royal Navy patrol ships will be ready on Jan. 1 to help protect Britain's fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends without a deal on future ties with the European Union, the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:12Published
What does a no-deal Brexit mean for food prices, travel, study and the economy? [Video]

What does a no-deal Brexit mean for food prices, travel, study and the economy?

Ministers have admitted that the prospects for a trade deal with the EuropeanUnion look gloomy, as both sides prepare for a possible no-deal outcome to thetalks,

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:36Published
UK, EU prepare for potential no-deal Brexit [Video]

UK, EU prepare for potential no-deal Brexit

Leaders of the UK and EU have given negotiators just three more days to shore up a post-Brexit trade deal, but British PM warns there is a strong possibility they will fail.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Fresh food initiatives feed, teach communities of color

 PHOENIX (AP) — Bruce Babcock only has to walk across the street from his house in a residential neighborhood to get to the 10-acre patch (40,500 square meters)...
SeattlePI.com

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja joins hands with UN World Food Programme 'to end hunger'

 Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja joined hands with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to make people aware about the hunger programmes across the...
Mid-Day

Local Press: UAE-India food security cooperation hits a new high

 (MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) ABU DHABI, 13th December, 2020 (WAM) -- From a dedicated food corridor to integrated food supply chain solut...
MENAFN.com