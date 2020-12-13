Global  
 

George Clooney Reveals Why He is Grateful to Boris Johnson Despite Hitler Comparison

WorldNews Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
George Clooney Reveals Why He is Grateful to Boris Johnson Despite Hitler ComparisonHollywood star George Clooney once entered a high-pitched row with then-London Mayor Boris Jonson over a return of Parthenon marbles back to Greece, something Athens have been fiercely advocating for. According to former bachelor George Clooney, there are certain things he is particularly grateful to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for, including his family happiness with wife Amal, despite the fact that the ex-London mayor once “literally compared him to Hitler”, the actor told the Observer this weekend. The argument in question goes back to 2014, when Clooney came to the UK to promote his The Monuments Men, a film which focused on Allied army efforts to safeguard the world's cultural...
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: George Clooney was hospitalised after “trying too hard” to lose weight for ‘The Midnight Sky’

George Clooney was hospitalised after “trying too hard” to lose weight for ‘The Midnight Sky’ 01:08

 George Clooney was hospitalised after “trying too hard” to lose weight for ‘The Midnight Sky’

