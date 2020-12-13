Global  
 

Brexit: EU offer 'unacceptable' as trade talks continue

WorldNews Sunday, 13 December 2020
Brexit: EU offer 'unacceptable' as trade talks continuePost-Brexit trade talks have entered their final day with negotiations continuing into the night in a last-ditch effort to make a breakthrough. Both sides have warned they are unlikely to reach an agreement. The terms offered by the European Union continue to be "unacceptable" to the UK, according to a government source. Boris Johnson is expected to speak with...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Brexit: UK and EU set Sunday deadline for trade deal

Brexit: UK and EU set Sunday deadline for trade deal 03:04

 Analysts see a need for compromise on both sides.

