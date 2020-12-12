Global  
 

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: accusations of peace deal breaches

WorldNews Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: accusations of peace deal breachesArmenian officials and Azerbaijan on Saturday accused each other of breaching a peace deal that ended six weeks of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, with Azerbaijan’s leader threatening to crush Armenian forces with an “iron fist”. The new clashes mark the first significant breach of the peace...
