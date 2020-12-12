Global  
 

First NGO aid convoy arrives in capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region

WorldNews Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
First NGO aid convoy arrives in capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray regionADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The first non-governmental aid convoy since fighting erupted last month has arrived in the capital of Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray carrying desperately needed medicines and other items, the international Red Cross said on Saturday. The government restricted access to the region after fighting began on Nov. 4 between the government...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: First foreign aid convoy arrives in capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray

First foreign aid convoy arrives in capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray 02:55

 Seven aid trucks deliver medicines, medical equipment and relief supplies to people in Tigrayan capital more than a month after fighting began.

