First NGO aid convoy arrives in capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The first non-governmental aid convoy since fighting erupted last month has arrived in the capital of Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray carrying desperately needed medicines and other items, the international Red Cross said on Saturday. The government restricted access to the region after fighting began on Nov. 4 between the government...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Non-governmental organization Organization independent of any government, usually created to aid those in need or similar
United Sikhs NGO sets up medical camp for farmers at Singhu Border
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:08Published
Watch: ‘Probe Shehla Rashid’, says father; activist says he’s a ‘wife beater’
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:59Published
Ethiopia Country in East Africa
They risked all to cross the Red Sea. Now a cruel fate awaits in YemenSaudi Arabia was Tigrit’s dream: a place where she could find work as a cleaner or maid, and send money back to her husband and young daughter in Ethiopia...
WorldNews
Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: UN 'alarmed' by treatment of Eritrean refugeesThere are "overwhelming" reports of Eritrean refugees in Tigray being killed or abducted, the UN says.
BBC News
Eritrean troops reportedly enter Ethiopian conflict; Venice flooded after new dams failThe U.S. State Department said it believes reports of Eritrean troops entering the conflict in Ethiopia are credible despite denials from both nations. Also, a..
CBS News
Tigray Region State in northern Ethiopia
Four staff members killled in Ethiopia’s Tigray regionTwo international aid agencies on Friday said four staff members were killed during last month’s fighting in Ethiopia’s troubled northern Tigray region....
WorldNews
Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Four aid workers killedFour aid workers were killed last month during fighting in the Tigray region, aid agencies say.
BBC News
Addis Ababa Capital of Ethiopia
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources