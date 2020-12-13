Global  
 

Minnesota Vikings place kicker Dan Bailey misses four kicks in loss against Buccaneers

USATODAY.com Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Dan Bailey entered ranked sixth all-time in field goal percentage. He missed all four kicks against Bucs in a loss that dropped Vikes out of playoffs.
