Minnesota Vikings place kicker Dan Bailey misses four kicks in loss against Buccaneers
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Dan Bailey entered ranked sixth all-time in field goal percentage. He missed all four kicks against Bucs in a loss that dropped Vikes out of playoffs.
