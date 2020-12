You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chiefs-Dolphins Preview: Can Miami Match Up With Kansas City?



Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins look to overcome an underrated Chiefs defense in Week 14, while slowing Patrick Mahomes and the NFL's top passing offense. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 01:20 Published 3 days ago Earliest Patrick Mahomes signature for sale on Lelands Auctions



Behind every piece of memorabilia, there's a story. And Lelands Auctions has two related to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:52 Published 1 week ago Reid maze gives new definition to 'Big Red'



Chiefs' fan creates 27-acre crop image in Andy Reid's likeness. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:59 Published 1 week ago