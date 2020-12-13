Global  
 

Digital tools help side hustle go full-time for surfboard artist Jess Lambert

The Age Sunday, 13 December 2020
Gold Coast-based artist Jess Lambert is best known for the intricate artwork she displays on her surfboard canvases. She is now a full-time artist, after successfully converting her one-time side hustle through the power of digital.
