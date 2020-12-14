Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran sentences British-Iranian researcher to 9 years prison for "subversive" work

Deutsche Welle Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Social researcher Kameel Ahmady was also fined €600,000 on charges of trying to topple the Iranian regime. His research consisted of controversial topics such as child marriage and female genital mutilation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Iran Jails British-Iranian Researcher for 9 Years, Report Says

 Anthropologist Kameel Ahmady convicted of conducting subversive research work, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency
VOA News