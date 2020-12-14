Iran sentences British-Iranian researcher to 9 years prison for "subversive" work Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Social researcher Kameel Ahmady was also fined €600,000 on charges of trying to topple the Iranian regime. His research consisted of controversial topics such as child marriage and female genital mutilation. 👓 View full article

