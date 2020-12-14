Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Master Spy Writer John Le Carre Dies at 89, His Agent Says

VOA News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The acclaimed novelist reportedly died in Cornwall, southwest England, on Saturday after a short illness, not related to COVID-19
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: British Espionage Writer John le Carré Dies At 89

British Espionage Writer John le Carré Dies At 89 00:37

 CNN reports best-selling British espionage writer John le Carré died Saturday. He was 89. Born David Cornwell, his family said in a statement that he died from pneumonia not related to COVID-19. 'The Spy Who Came In From the Cold' was published in 1963 and made le Carré arguably the most famous spy...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cold War author John le Carre dies aged 89 [Video]

Cold War author John le Carre dies aged 89

The writer David Cornwell, who was better known by his pen name John Le Carre,has died aged 89, the literary agency Curtis Brown has announced. The authordied after a short battle with pneumonia.He was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Agent: Master spy writer John le Carre dies at 89

 John le Carre, the spy-turned-novelist whose elegant and intricate narratives defined the Cold War espionage thriller and brought acclaim to a genre critics had...
CTV News Also reported by •New Zealand Herald