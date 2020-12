New Zealand remembers volcano tragedy



New Zealand on Wednesday (December 9) marked the one-year anniversary of the volcanic eruption on White Island that killed 22 people, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern describing the tragic event as.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:58 Published 5 days ago

Airbnb Bans Select Renters From Booking 1-Night Stays for New Year’s Eve



If you've already booked a 1-night reservation, it will not be canceled. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 01:01 Published 6 days ago