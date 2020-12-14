Wall Street Journal Opinion Editor Defends Item on Dr. Jill Biden
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
“There’s nothing like playing the race or gender card to stifle criticism,” Paul A. Gigot said as he accused Democrats of orchestrating a coordinated response to an op-ed piece.
“There’s nothing like playing the race or gender card to stifle criticism,” Paul A. Gigot said as he accused Democrats of orchestrating a coordinated response to an op-ed piece.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources