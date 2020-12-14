Global  
 

Wall Street Journal Opinion Editor Defends Item on Dr. Jill Biden

NYTimes.com Monday, 14 December 2020
“There’s nothing like playing the race or gender card to stifle criticism,” Paul A. Gigot said as he accused Democrats of orchestrating a coordinated response to an op-ed piece.
