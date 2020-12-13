John le Carré, spy novelist who chronicled Cold War espionage, dies at 89
Sunday, 13 December 2020 () John le Carré, the spy-turned-novelist whose elegant and intricate narratives defined the Cold War espionage thriller and brought acclaim to a genre critics had once ignored, has died. He was 89.
CNN reports best-selling British espionage writer John le Carré died Saturday. He was 89.
Born David Cornwell, his family said in a statement that he died from pneumonia not related to COVID-19.
'The Spy Who Came In From the Cold' was published in 1963 and made le Carré arguably the most famous...
The writer David Cornwell, who was better known by his pen name John Le Carre,has died aged 89, the literary agency Curtis Brown has announced. The authordied after a short battle with pneumonia.He was..
