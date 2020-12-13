John le Carré, spy novelist who chronicled Cold War espionage, dies at 89

Cold War author John le Carre dies aged 89



The writer David Cornwell, who was better known by his pen name John Le Carre,has died aged 89, the literary agency Curtis Brown has announced. The authordied after a short battle with pneumonia.He was.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 3 hours ago

Former CIA Chief of Disguise Breaks Down Cold War Spy Photography



During the Cold War, surveillance in Moscow was the most difficult kind of surveillance that the US had encountered around the globe. There are lots of was to collect intelligence, and cameras were.. Credit: WIRED Duration: 08:37 Published 4 days ago