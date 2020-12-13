Global  
 

John le Carré, spy novelist who chronicled Cold War espionage, dies at 89

CBC.ca Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
John le Carré, the spy-turned-novelist whose elegant and intricate narratives defined the Cold War espionage thriller and brought acclaim to a genre critics had once ignored, has died. He was 89.
