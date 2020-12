Watch: Saif gives glimpse of new tattoo as he steps out for walk with Kareena



Actor Saif Ali Khan is back home in Mumbai after spending a long, peaceful time in Himachal Pradesh. The actor was shooting for his film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala recently. Saif came back earlier.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:03 Published 4 days ago

Saif, Kareena along with Taimur return from Dharamshala



Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Taimur returned to Mumbai after relaxing in Dharamshala. #KareenaKapoorkhan #TaimurAliKhan Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:54 Published 5 days ago