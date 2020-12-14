Cleveland baseball team will drop 'Indians' nickname
Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will be dropping the "Indians" nickname, which it has sported since 1915.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Cleveland Indians Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Cleveland, Ohio, United States
India will deliver COVID-19 vaccine in couple of months: Harsh Vardhan
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:02Published
Autocratic, fascist Mamata govt will be shown the door after elections: Tejasvi Surya
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13Published
Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
Al Michaels wins MLB's Ford Frick Award for broadcasting excellenceVeteran announcer Al Michaels was the voice of ABC's "Monday Night Baseball" and called earthquake-delayed 1989 World Series between Giants and A's.
USATODAY.com
Major League Baseball umpire Brian O'Nora was arrested in Ohio in human trafficking stingMLB umpire Brian O'Nora was among 13 men arrested as a part of a human trafficking sting in Ohio.
USATODAY.com
Dick Allen, 7-time All-Star and MVP, has died at age 78Allen spent nine of his 15 MLB seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and another three with the White Sox, and won the 1972 American League MVP honors with..
CBS News
Colorblind Atlanta Braves pitcher Grant Dayton sees color for first time thanks to gift from wife
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:56Published
You Might Like