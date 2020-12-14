Global  
 

Cleveland baseball team will drop 'Indians' nickname

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will be dropping the "Indians" nickname, which it has sported since 1915.
Cleveland Indians Cleveland Indians Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

