Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League: Joint-leaders Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool held; Leicester and Southampton narrow gap

DNA Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Joint-leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool both dropped points on a busy day of Premier League action as Leicester City and Southampton narrowed the gap in what is shaping up to be one of the most open title races for years on Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Fulham v Liverpool

Premier League match preview: Fulham v Liverpool 01:33

 Liverpool are hoping to put pressure on Tottenham at the top of the table asthey face a rejuvenated Fulham side in the Premier League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jose Mourinho hails Hugo Lloris as Premier League’s best keeper [Video]

Jose Mourinho hails Hugo Lloris as Premier League’s best keeper

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has called has Hugo Lloris the best goalkeeper inthe Premier League despite his role in Crystal Palace’s goal in a 1-1 draw atSelhurst Park. Lloris was unable to hold..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Tottenham [Video]

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Mourinho delighted with manager of the month award, wary of Palace [Video]

Mourinho delighted with manager of the month award, wary of Palace

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho credits his entire squad for his winning the Manager of the Month award from the Premier League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Top 5: Premier League players of the weekend including Everton, Leicester City and Southampton stars

 The Premier League hosted all 20 teams this weekend, with some brilliant matches and individual performances on display.  Tottenham Hotspur finished top on a...
Shoot