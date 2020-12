Spy novelist John le Carre dies at 89

Wochit News - Published 6 hours ago Video Credit:- Published British Espionage Writer John le Carré Dies At 89 00:37 CNN reports best-selling British espionage writer John le Carré died Saturday. He was 89. Born David Cornwell, his family said in a statement that he died from pneumonia not related to COVID-19. 'The Spy Who Came In From the Cold' was published in 1963 and made le Carré arguably the most famous spy...