Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gunman killed by police after opening fire at New York City cathedral

euronews Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Police shot the man dead on the steps of a landmark New York City cathedral on Sunday after he began firing two handguns at the end of a Christmas choral concert, police said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Gunman shot, killed by police outside NYC church

Gunman shot, killed by police outside NYC church 01:15

 A gunman opened fire from the steps of New York City's Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine just after an outdoor choir performance there on Sunday, and was himself shot dead by police, according to police and a Reuters photographer at the scene. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gunman fatally shot by police at cathedral Christmas concert in New York [Video]

Gunman fatally shot by police at cathedral Christmas concert in New York

An gunman was fatally shot by police in New York after he opened fire outside the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan on Sunday (December 13).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Impending Snow Storm Could Create Hurdle For NYC Restaurants As Indoor Dining Closes [Video]

Impending Snow Storm Could Create Hurdle For NYC Restaurants As Indoor Dining Closes

Sunday night marked the last supper at restaurants across New York City. Some now plan to try to survive with their outdoor set-ups, but this week's snow storm could create yet another hurdle; CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published
Mayor De Blasio: COVID Vaccine Will Be Distributed Equitably, Fairly [Video]

Mayor De Blasio: COVID Vaccine Will Be Distributed Equitably, Fairly

At an event in Brooklyn on Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke about the COVID-19 vaccine, saying this will be a week that changes the history of New York City.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

US: Gunman shot by police at NYC cathedral Christmas concert

 A man has been shot by police on the steps of a landmark New York City cathedral after he began firing a gun at the end of a Christmas choral concert. Police...
Mid-Day

Gunman shot dead by police at New York cathedral Christmas concert

 A man was shot dead by police on the steps of a landmark New York City cathedral on Sunday after he began firing two semiautomatic handguns at the end of a...
Belfast Telegraph

Christmas concert on cathedral steps in NYC ends with fatal police shooting

 A man was fatally shot by police on the steps of a historic New York City cathedral after he opened fire at the end of a Christmas concert.  
USATODAY.com