Gunman killed by police after opening fire at New York City cathedral

Gunman fatally shot by police at cathedral Christmas concert in New York



An gunman was fatally shot by police in New York after he opened fire outside the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan on Sunday (December 13). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 5 hours ago

Impending Snow Storm Could Create Hurdle For NYC Restaurants As Indoor Dining Closes



Sunday night marked the last supper at restaurants across New York City. Some now plan to try to survive with their outdoor set-ups, but this week's snow storm could create yet another hurdle; CBS2's.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:22 Published 10 hours ago