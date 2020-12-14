Gunman killed by police after opening fire at New York City cathedral
Monday, 14 December 2020 () Police shot the man dead on the steps of a landmark New York City cathedral on Sunday after he began firing two handguns at the end of a Christmas choral concert, police said.
A gunman opened fire from the steps of New York City's Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine just after an outdoor choir performance there on Sunday, and was himself shot dead by police, according to police and a Reuters photographer at the scene. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
