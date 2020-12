You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Police reject Mehbooba Mufti's 'detained' claim; Waheed Parra in NIA custody



PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija on Friday claimed that they had been detained at their residence to prevent them from visiting the house.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14 Published 2 weeks ago Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up



Seven mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including the PDP and the National Conference (NC), have formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for the restoration of the special.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:23 Published on November 12, 2020