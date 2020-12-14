Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Surya Grahan 2020: Here's when, where and how to watch last solar eclipse of this year

DNA Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The first solar eclipse of the year took place on June 21. Apart from solar eclipse, there have been four penumbral lunar eclipses in 2020 as well.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Three-Wheeled Solar Vehicle With 1,000-Mile Range Never Needs To Be Charged [Video]

Three-Wheeled Solar Vehicle With 1,000-Mile Range Never Needs To Be Charged

This electric 3-wheeled car doesn't require charging. Created by American motoring start-up Aptera Motors in San Diego, Aptera EV is charged purely by the sun. The futuristic-looking vehicle features..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Solar Eclipse 2020: What you need to know about Surya Grahan

 The year 2020 will see its last Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan on Monday. It will be a purna surya grahan or total solar eclipse, this means, the moon will block...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News