McDonald's giving away free food – from cheeseburgers to coffee – with app purchases now through Christmas Eve

Monday, 14 December 2020
Through Christmas Eve, McDonald's features different holiday characters and gives away their go-to orders for free with a $1 purchase and the app.
 This holiday season McDonalds is giving away free food. Its new meal deal will feature things like medium fries for Rudolph and coffee for Scrooge.

