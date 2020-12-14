McDonald's giving away free food – from cheeseburgers to coffee – with app purchases now through Christmas Eve
Through Christmas Eve, McDonald's features different holiday characters and gives away their go-to orders for free with a $1 purchase and the app.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
McDonald's American fast food restaurant chain
Owner hits out at Government as Soho bar begins serving McDonald’s
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
McDonald's McRib Is Back With Sandwich Give-Aways
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
The McRib Is Back At McDonald's
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources