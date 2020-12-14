Global  
 

Government in talks to fund £20bn nuclear plant

BBC News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Officials will hold discussions with France's EDF about funding the Sizewell C project in Suffolk.
Sizewell C: Government in talks to fund £20bn nuclear plant

 Officials will hold discussions with France's EDF about funding the Sizewell C project in Suffolk.
BBC News