|
|
Boy, 14, charged with murder of 12-year-old boy in Lincolnshire
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murdering 12-year-old Roberts Buncis, whose body was found in Fishtoft, near Boston on Saturday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
8-year-old shot inside Canton home
Canton police are investigating a shooting involving an 8-year-old boy. The child was shot after a firearm discharged inside a home on Old Michigan Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:30Published
|
|
Related news from verified sources
|