Boy, 14, charged with murder of 12-year-old boy in Lincolnshire

Sky News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murdering 12-year-old Roberts Buncis, whose body was found in Fishtoft, near Boston on Saturday.
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Murder, Attempted Murder Suspects Arrested In Baltimore Tuesday, Police Say

Murder, Attempted Murder Suspects Arrested In Baltimore Tuesday, Police Say 00:28

 Police this week arrested a 40-year-old man wanted in an April homicide and a 36-year-old man wanted in a November attempted murder, the Baltimore Police Department said Friday.

