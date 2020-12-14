Global  
 

COVID-19 vaccine, Electoral College votes, Georgia runoffs, US Women's Open: 5 things to know Monday

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in all 50 states, Trump will finally meet his electoral fate and more news to start your Monday.
News video: Michigan electors set to cast Electoral College vote on Monday

Michigan electors set to cast Electoral College vote on Monday 02:32

 Michigan's 16 Democratic Electoral College voters are set to cast their vote Monday afternoon for Joe Biden.

Stacey Abrams on Ga. Senate runoffs, turnout, and Trump's vote fraud claims

 Early voting begins in Georgia for runoff elections that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Stacey Abrams, founder of voting rights..
CBS News

Electoral College to formally vote for Joe Biden to become next president

 As Electoral College members meet in each state to cast their ballots, formally affirming Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, President Trump..
CBS News

Electoral College to affirm Biden's victory as Trump remains defiant

 President-elect Joe Biden will be one step closer to the White House as members of the Electoral College meet today to affirm his victory. However, President..
CBS News

Young Kim Discusses the California G.O.P., After Trump

 Monday: The representative-elect discusses the state’s pandemic response and the future of the Republican Party: “This is not a Trump or Biden issue.”
NYTimes.com

With Electoral College meeting, Trump and supporters still refuse to accept election results

 Members of the Electoral College meet today in all 50 states to officially declare Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election. However, President Trump..
CBS News

Electoral College Voter: Long an Honor, and Now Also a Headache

 Casting votes in the Electoral College has been a routine part of election mechanics, but this year electors have been thrust into the cross hairs of President..
NYTimes.com

AP Explains: What's in store when the Electoral College meets

 American voters cast their ballots for president more than a month ago, but the votes that officially matter will be cast tomorrow. That's when the United States..
New Zealand Herald

Face The Nation: Garrett, Gottlieb, Salvanto

 Missed the second half of the show? The latest on hospitals struggling to cope with the coronavirus surge, voters split on willingness to take COVID-19 vaccine..
CBS News

CBS News poll: Most feel election is "settled" but Trump voters disagree

 CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto has the latest on voters' views of the election results ahead of the Electoral College meeting on..
CBS News

Then and now: How Black women's history of political organization factors into Georgia Senate runoffs

 In two runoff races, Georgia's voters will decide which political party will gain control of the Senate. Professor Danielle Phillips-Cunningham, who is a..
CBS News

Youth group helping register many first-time voters ahead of Georgia's Senate runoff

 A group of high school students launched a program to register young first time-voters and registered about 18,000 young voters in Georgia for Election Day in..
CBS News

Vaccine demand dwarfs supply as hospitalizations surge nationwide

 CBS News' Mark Strassmann reports from Georgia on the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.
CBS News

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a briefing Monday as Pfizer's new coronavirus vaccine rolls out in the state. One of the first doses of the vaccine went to a..
CBS News

Covid: London to move into tier 3 as infections rise

 London will move into tier 3, England’s highest coronavirus restrictions tier on Wednesday, MPs told.
BBC News
Covid vaccinations start in Scottish care homes [Video]

Covid vaccinations start in Scottish care homes

Care home residents in Scotland are receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from today. One of the first to receive the jab was 82-year-old Margaret Keating and she's urging others to do the same. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Covid-19: First vaccine given in US as roll-out begins

 The first jab was given to a nurse in New York, kicking off the largest vaccination in US history.
BBC News

Pfizer vaccine distribution gets underway in the United States

 With emergency authorization from the FDA, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is now being distributed across the country, ushering in the biggest vaccination effort in..
CBS News

US Women's Open: Charley Hull two shots off lead after first day

 England's Charley Hull is two shots off the lead after the first day of the US Women's Open in Houston.
BBC News

COVID-19 vaccine, US Women's Open tees off, Hanukkah begins: 5 things to know Thursday

 Judgment day arrives for Pfizer vaccine candidate, the U.S. Women's Open tees off and more news to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com

Electoral College Set To Formally Cast Ballots For Joe Biden [Video]

Electoral College Set To Formally Cast Ballots For Joe Biden

Electors will cast their votes Monday in the Electoral College and declare the winner of the 2020 presidential election. The ballots will then be sent to Washington to be counted by Congress on January..

Vaccine Command Center Set To Open In Lower Manhattan Monday [Video]

Vaccine Command Center Set To Open In Lower Manhattan Monday

Frontline medical workers and residents at long-term care facilities will be the first to get the infection, and could receive it as soon as Monday. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election [Video]

Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election

President Donald Trump's efforts to swing the election in his favor are even further away from success. Michigan's four-member Board of State Canvassers voted on Monday to formally certify the state's..

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

 U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open, with investors watching the FDA's meeting on Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine and talks in...
Upworthy