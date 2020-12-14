COVID-19 vaccine, Electoral College votes, Georgia runoffs, US Women's Open: 5 things to know Monday
COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in all 50 states, Trump will finally meet his electoral fate and more news to start your Monday.
Stacey Abrams on Ga. Senate runoffs, turnout, and Trump's vote fraud claimsEarly voting begins in Georgia for runoff elections that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Stacey Abrams, founder of voting rights..
CBS News
Electoral College to formally vote for Joe Biden to become next presidentAs Electoral College members meet in each state to cast their ballots, formally affirming Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, President Trump..
CBS News
Electoral College to affirm Biden's victory as Trump remains defiantPresident-elect Joe Biden will be one step closer to the White House as members of the Electoral College meet today to affirm his victory. However, President..
CBS News
Young Kim Discusses the California G.O.P., After TrumpMonday: The representative-elect discusses the state’s pandemic response and the future of the Republican Party: “This is not a Trump or Biden issue.”
NYTimes.com
With Electoral College meeting, Trump and supporters still refuse to accept election resultsMembers of the Electoral College meet today in all 50 states to officially declare Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election. However, President Trump..
CBS News
Electoral College Voter: Long an Honor, and Now Also a HeadacheCasting votes in the Electoral College has been a routine part of election mechanics, but this year electors have been thrust into the cross hairs of President..
NYTimes.com
AP Explains: What's in store when the Electoral College meetsAmerican voters cast their ballots for president more than a month ago, but the votes that officially matter will be cast tomorrow. That's when the United States..
New Zealand Herald
Face The Nation: Garrett, Gottlieb, SalvantoMissed the second half of the show? The latest on hospitals struggling to cope with the coronavirus surge, voters split on willingness to take COVID-19 vaccine..
CBS News
CBS News poll: Most feel election is "settled" but Trump voters disagreeCBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto has the latest on voters' views of the election results ahead of the Electoral College meeting on..
CBS News
Then and now: How Black women's history of political organization factors into Georgia Senate runoffsIn two runoff races, Georgia's voters will decide which political party will gain control of the Senate. Professor Danielle Phillips-Cunningham, who is a..
CBS News
Youth group helping register many first-time voters ahead of Georgia's Senate runoffA group of high school students launched a program to register young first time-voters and registered about 18,000 young voters in Georgia for Election Day in..
CBS News
Vaccine demand dwarfs supply as hospitalizations surge nationwideCBS News' Mark Strassmann reports from Georgia on the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.
CBS News
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces state's COVID-19 vaccine rolloutNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a briefing Monday as Pfizer's new coronavirus vaccine rolls out in the state. One of the first doses of the vaccine went to a..
CBS News
Covid: London to move into tier 3 as infections riseLondon will move into tier 3, England’s highest coronavirus restrictions tier on Wednesday, MPs told.
BBC News
Covid vaccinations start in Scottish care homes
Covid-19: First vaccine given in US as roll-out beginsThe first jab was given to a nurse in New York, kicking off the largest vaccination in US history.
BBC News
Pfizer vaccine distribution gets underway in the United StatesWith emergency authorization from the FDA, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is now being distributed across the country, ushering in the biggest vaccination effort in..
CBS News
US Women's Open: Charley Hull two shots off lead after first dayEngland's Charley Hull is two shots off the lead after the first day of the US Women's Open in Houston.
BBC News
COVID-19 vaccine, US Women's Open tees off, Hanukkah begins: 5 things to know ThursdayJudgment day arrives for Pfizer vaccine candidate, the U.S. Women's Open tees off and more news to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com
