COVID-19 vaccine, Electoral College votes, Georgia runoffs, US Women's Open: 5 things to know Monday

Covid vaccinations start in Scottish care homes



Care home residents in Scotland are receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from today. One of the first to receive the jab was 82-year-old Margaret Keating and she's urging others to do the same. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:56 Published on January 1, 1970