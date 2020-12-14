Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump and Barr wrecked the Justice Department. Here are 6 ways Joe Biden can fix it.

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Biden's immediate task is fielding a DOJ that deserves and commands public trust. The happy news is that is a no-brainer, not a mission impossible.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year 01:41

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year. On December 10, the magazine awarded the two with the title after beating Donald Trump in the presidential election. Harris is the United States' first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect. . For changing...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

COVID-19 vaccine, Electoral College votes, Georgia runoffs, US Women's Open: 5 things to know Monday

 COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in all 50 states, Trump will finally meet his electoral fate and more news to start your Monday.
USATODAY.com

Electoral College Voter: Long an Honor, and Now Also a Headache

 Casting votes in the Electoral College has been a routine part of election mechanics, but this year electors have been thrust into the cross hairs of President..
NYTimes.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump says he's nixing plan for early vaccine at White House

 US President Donald Trump says he is reversing an administration directive to vaccinate top US government officials against Covid-19, while public distribution..
New Zealand Herald

Covid-19 coronavirus: White House officials to get early vaccine access

 Senior United States government officials, including some White House officials who work in close proximity to President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike..
New Zealand Herald

William Barr William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General

Trump rails against Barr, Kemp, other Republicans over election loss ahead of Army-Navy game

 The president spends a Saturday tweeting grievances, commiserating with supporters, attacking fellow Republicans, and watching the Army-Navy game.
USATODAY.com

Barr Is Said to Be Weighing Whether to Leave Before Trump’s Term Ends

 The attorney general’s future came into doubt after he acknowledged that the Justice Department had not found evidence of widespread voter fraud in the..
NYTimes.com
Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr [Video]

Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no sign of major fraud in last month's presidential election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:49Published

United States Department of Justice United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings' [Video]

Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings'

Once William Barr stated the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the general election, he fell from President Donald Trump's grace. According to Business Insider, Trump is itching to fire Attorney General Barr and reportedly held a meeting to discuss firing him. However, a source says Barr 'cannot be intimidated' by Trump and thinks the president's attacks are a 'deposed king ranting.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

California to join federal antitrust case against Google

 SACRAMENTO (AP) — California is seeking to join the Justice Department in its antitrust lawsuit against Google parent Alphabet Inc., one of the state’s..
WorldNews

Hunter Biden inquiry now weighs on president-elect's looming attorney general nomination

 The investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes represents first test of Joe Biden's pledge to guard the Justice Department from White House influence.
USATODAY.com

The good and the bad in the government’s case against Facebook

 Illustration by Alex Castro

**I.**

After writing about the potential breakup of Facebook for years, it’s somewhat surreal for me to see..
The Verge

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden faces pressure over potential Cabinet picks from critics on the left

 President-elect Joe Biden is facing pressure for his potential Cabinet picks as critics say many former Biden aides are lobbyists or advisers to companies that..
CBS News

Dr. Anthony Fauci on "The Takeout" — 12/4/20

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, joins Major for a conversation about U.K.'s approval of COVID-19 vaccines, a vaccine distribution..
CBS News

Trump continues to overturn election results ahead Electoral College vote

 On Monday, the Electoral College will cast their votes to elect Joe Biden to the presidency, but President Trump is still insisting that he's not done fighting..
CBS News

As Biden Prepares to Take Office, a New Rush at the Border

 The president-elect has promised a more humane border policy. But devastated economies and natural disasters in Latin America have fueled a spike in migration..
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

AG Barr Kept Fed Investigations Into Hunter Biden From Public During 2020 Election as Trump/GOP Called for Action [Video]

AG Barr Kept Fed Investigations Into Hunter Biden From Public During 2020 Election as Trump/GOP Called for Action

Attorney General William Barr reportedly kept investigations into Joe Biden’s son out of public view during the build-up to the 2020 election, despite calls from President Trump and Republicans to..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:08Published
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the Time 'Person of the Year' 2020 | Oneindia News [Video]

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the Time 'Person of the Year' 2020 | Oneindia News

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine's 2020 Person of the Year. The Democratic pair were chosen ahead of three other finalists:..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:04Published
Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings [Video]

Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings

The Justice Department is investigating the finances of President-elect JoeBiden’s son, including scrutinising some of his Chinese business dealings andother transactions, a person familiar with the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden faces pressure over potential Cabinet picks from critics on the left

 President-elect Joe Biden is facing pressure for his potential Cabinet picks as critics say many former Biden aides are lobbyists or advisers to companies that...
CBS News

Joe Biden's Attorney General Search Just Got More Complicated After Cuomo Allegations

 With Hunter Biden under federal investigation, Biden's pick to lead the DOJ faces the thorny task of shielding the department from any...
Upworthy

Hunter Biden probe seeks to examine details on Burisma: report

 Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma is among the entities covered by the Justice Department’s subpoena to President-elect Joe Biden’s son...
Upworthy Also reported by •FOXNews.comHNGN