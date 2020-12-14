Global  
 

NDP MP calls on Lametti to preserve St. Anne's residential school abuse documents

CBC.ca Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
NDP MP Charlie Angus is urging Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti to stop the destruction of key compensation claim documents from one of Canada's most notorious residential schools. 
