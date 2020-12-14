Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump says he's not 'scheduled' for vaccine as first Pfizer shipments reach US health care facilities

GPs to start administering Covid vaccine across England



Dr Nikki Kanani, practising GP and NHS director of primary care, has described the roll-out of the Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus jab as "an incredible moment". Hundreds of Covid-19 vaccination centres run by local doctors surgeries will begin opening across England this week. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:11