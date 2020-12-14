Global  
 

Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump says he's not 'scheduled' for vaccine as first Pfizer shipments reach US health care facilities

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Health care centers prep for arrival of Pfizer vaccine. Some Florida hospitals won't require vaccinations. U.S. nears 300K deaths. Latest COVID news.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: First Pfizer Vaccine Shipment Headed To Illinois, Indiana

First Pfizer Vaccine Shipment Headed To Illinois, Indiana 02:24

 The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were headed to hospitals late Sunday, and were poised to be administered to frontline health care workers within hours. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

