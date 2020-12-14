Global  
 

Geminid meteor shower dazzles night skies

BBC News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Some of the best views of the annual meteor shower were above Lijiang city in southwest China.
Geminid meteor shower delights UK skywatchers

Geminid meteor shower delights UK skywatchers

 Skywatchers in southern England were treated last night to a very clear view of the Geminid meteor shower."Over 150 meteors an hour could be seen from a dark sky location," said filmer James Woodin.

Spectacular Geminid meteor shower will enthral skygazers

 The Geminid meteor shower, which peaks this year on the late night of December 13, is the most intense meteor shower of the year, Director of M P Birla..
Head's up! Here comes the Geminid meteor shower!

 Skywatchers this month will get to enjoy the Geminid meteor shower, which is considered to be one of the best showers of the year.
Colorado's Jackson Lake Offers Perfect Spot To Watch The Geminid Meteor Shower [Video]

Colorado's Jackson Lake Offers Perfect Spot To Watch The Geminid Meteor Shower

One of the best places to see the Geminid meteor shower next week is two hours from Denver.

This Month Will Bring 2020's Biggest Meteor Shower, a Solar Eclipse, and the Best 'Kissing [Video]

This Month Will Bring 2020's Biggest Meteor Shower, a Solar Eclipse, and the Best 'Kissing

2020 will end on a high note for stargazers, with three unique night sky happenings in December.

Northern Taurid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week But Tough To See In South Florida [Video]

Northern Taurid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week But Tough To See In South Florida

There is a pretty amazing celestial event taking place in the next couple of days. It’s the Northern Taurid meteor showers that will light up the night sky with its dazzling fireballs. Katie Johnston..

Sunday Night Into Monday The Best Chance To Get A Glimpse Of 2020 Geminid Meteor Shower

 South Floridians, get ready to look up to the sky Sunday night.
Meteor shower: UAE to witness annual Geminid show when, where to watch it

 (MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As many as 120 meteors will fall in an hour on Sunday, December 13 when a stunning meteor show dazzles Dubai. The ...
