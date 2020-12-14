Geminid meteor shower dazzles night skies
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Some of the best views of the annual meteor shower were above Lijiang city in southwest China.
Geminids
Spectacular Geminid meteor shower will enthral skygazersThe Geminid meteor shower, which peaks this year on the late night of December 13, is the most intense meteor shower of the year, Director of M P Birla..
IndiaTimes
Head's up! Here comes the Geminid meteor shower!Skywatchers this month will get to enjoy the Geminid meteor shower, which is considered to be one of the best showers of the year.
USATODAY.com
Lijiang Prefecture-level city in Yunnan, People's Republic of China
