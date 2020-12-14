Justin Bieber teams up with NHS choir for Christmas number one race
The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir join forces with Justin Bieber to go for Christmas number one.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Justin Bieber Canadian singer, songwriter, and actor
Justin Bieber défend Hailey contre les trolls
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Justin Bieber slams troll for encouraging hate messages to wife Hailey
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
Covid-19: London mayor calls for schools to close earlySadiq Khan wants all secondary schools and colleges to close early ahead of Christmas across London.
BBC News
Police fatally shoot gunman at NYC Christmas concertA man was fatally shot in the head by police on the steps of a landmark New York City cathedral Sunday afternoon after he began firing two semiautomatic handguns..
USATODAY.com
Target extends store hours for holiday shopping ahead of Christmas, reduces coronavirus senior hoursTarget has extended its hours in the days leading up to Christmas. Most stores close at midnight but many stores have cut senior hours to once a week.
USATODAY.com
National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom
World’s first antimicrobial face mask proven to reduce spread of Covid-19
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
U.K. warns against Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those with severe allergiesEngland's National Health Service is urging people with a history of severe allergies that they should not get the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine following two..
CBS News
UK warns people with serious allergies to avoid Pfizer vaccineBritish regulators warned on Wednesday that people who have a history of serious allergic reactions shouldn't receive the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as they..
WorldNews
U.K. issues warning after 2 allergic reactions to Pfizer vaccineEngland's National Health Service says people "with a history of a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food" should not get the Pfizer shot.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources