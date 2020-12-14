Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber teams up with NHS choir for Christmas number one race

BBC News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir join forces with Justin Bieber to go for Christmas number one.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Justin Bieber Justin Bieber Canadian singer, songwriter, and actor

Justin Bieber défend Hailey contre les trolls [Video]

Justin Bieber défend Hailey contre les trolls

Hailey Bieber a été la cible d’une internaute nostalgique de «Jelena» le couple que formait Justin Bieber et Selena Gomez

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Justin Bieber slams troll for encouraging hate messages to wife Hailey [Video]

Justin Bieber slams troll for encouraging hate messages to wife Hailey

Justin Bieber has branded an online troll a "sad excuse of a human" for encouraging people to insult his wife Hailey Bieber.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Covid-19: London mayor calls for schools to close early

 Sadiq Khan wants all secondary schools and colleges to close early ahead of Christmas across London.
BBC News

Police fatally shoot gunman at NYC Christmas concert

 A man was fatally shot in the head by police on the steps of a landmark New York City cathedral Sunday afternoon after he began firing two semiautomatic handguns..
USATODAY.com

Target extends store hours for holiday shopping ahead of Christmas, reduces coronavirus senior hours

 Target has extended its hours in the days leading up to Christmas. Most stores close at midnight but many stores have cut senior hours to once a week.
USATODAY.com

National Health Service National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom

World’s first antimicrobial face mask proven to reduce spread of Covid-19 [Video]

World’s first antimicrobial face mask proven to reduce spread of Covid-19

The NHS is trialling reusable masks in bid to reduce its environmentalfootprint, and the Royal Cornwall Hospital is working with tech start-up WiseProtec on a range of anti-viral face coverings.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

U.K. warns against Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those with severe allergies

 England's National Health Service is urging people with a history of severe allergies that they should not get the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine following two..
CBS News

UK warns people with serious allergies to avoid Pfizer vaccine

 British regulators warned on Wednesday that people who have a history of serious allergic reactions shouldn't receive the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as they..
WorldNews

U.K. issues warning after 2 allergic reactions to Pfizer vaccine

 England's National Health Service says people "with a history of a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food" should not get the Pfizer shot.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Christmas Covid killjoys blasted after police threaten dad with £10K fine for decorating home with festive LIGHTS [Video]

Christmas Covid killjoys blasted after police threaten dad with £10K fine for decorating home with festive LIGHTS

Residents have blasted jobsworth police after a dad was threatened with a £10,000 fine - for decorating his home with Christmas LIGHTS.Trevor Payne, 46, has been proudly displaying festive lights..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
The Most Popular Christmas Cookies in the United States [Video]

The Most Popular Christmas Cookies in the United States

The Most Popular Christmas Cookies in the United States. With the holiday season upon us, people all over the United States are ready to start baking their favorite holiday cookies. . In an..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published
Donations of more than £30k have made to a local Salvation Army branch after Christmas presents were destroyed by fire. [Video]

Donations of more than £30k have made to a local Salvation Army branch after Christmas presents were destroyed by fire.

A local Salvation Army branch has been flooded with nearly £30k worth of donations after Christmas presents were destroyed by a fire.More than 100 toys and 80 hampers were destroyed when a chip shop..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published