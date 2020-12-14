Justin Bieber teams up with NHS choir for Christmas number one race

Justin Bieber slams troll for encouraging hate messages to wife Hailey Justin Bieber has branded an online troll a "sad excuse of a human" for encouraging people to insult his wife Hailey Bieber.

Sadiq Khan wants all secondary schools and colleges to close early ahead of Christmas across London.

A man was fatally shot in the head by police on the steps of a landmark New York City cathedral Sunday afternoon after he began firing two semiautomatic handguns..

Target has extended its hours in the days leading up to Christmas. Most stores close at midnight but many stores have cut senior hours to once a week.

World’s first antimicrobial face mask proven to reduce spread of Covid-19 The NHS is trialling reusable masks in bid to reduce its environmentalfootprint, and the Royal Cornwall Hospital is working with tech start-up WiseProtec on a range of anti-viral face coverings.

England's National Health Service is urging people with a history of severe allergies that they should not get the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine following two..

British regulators warned on Wednesday that people who have a history of serious allergic reactions shouldn't receive the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as they..

England's National Health Service says people "with a history of a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food" should not get the Pfizer shot.

Christmas Covid killjoys blasted after police threaten dad with £10K fine for decorating home with festive LIGHTS



Residents have blasted jobsworth police after a dad was threatened with a £10,000 fine - for decorating his home with Christmas LIGHTS.Trevor Payne, 46, has been proudly displaying festive lights.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 6 days ago

The Most Popular Christmas Cookies in the United States



The Most Popular Christmas Cookies in the United States. With the holiday season upon us, people all over the United States are ready to start baking their favorite holiday cookies. . In an.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:20 Published 1 week ago