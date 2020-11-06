Former Liverpool manager Houllier dies aged 73
Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73.
Gérard Houllier
Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England
Charlton's fury & living in a coal shed - ex-Liverpool star Johnston's early days in EnglandEx-Middlesbrough and Liverpool star Craig Johnston on living in a coal shed and proving a World Cup winner wrong.
BBC News
Liverpool's Jota out for at least six weeksLiverpool forward Diogo Jota will be out for at least six weeks because of a knee injury.
BBC News
Alisson, Oxlade-Chamberlain closing in on Liverpool returns, says Klopp
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:57Published
Premier League match preview: Fulham v Liverpool
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33Published
