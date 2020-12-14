Global  
 

U.K. to Ease Rules on Blood Donations by Gay and Bisexual Men

NYTimes.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The new policy, which will take effect next summer, was described by Britain’s health secretary as a landmark and by an activist as “a fundamental shift toward recognizing people are individuals.”
