Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen overcome slow start and roll past Pittsburgh Steelers

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The Bills are now on the brink of a playoff berth, and an AFC East division title thanks to a 26-15 victory over the Steelers.
Bruce Smith Praises Stefon Diggs For Changing Bills' Offense, He's Been Amazing!

 The Bills absolutely did NOT give up too much to get Stefon Diggs ... so says Bruce Smith, who tells TMZ Sports the wide receiver has completely changed..
TMZ.com

Josh Allen ignites Bills with 4 TDs in romp against 49ers

 The Buffalo Bills won in prime time for the first time in three tries as Josh Allen picked apart the San Francisco 49ers.
USATODAY.com

NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 14: Packers, Steelers, Bills can snag spots

 A trio of clubs can join 2020 postseason field, while Chiefs and Saints can sew up division crowns.
USATODAY.com

NFL power rankings: Chiefs reclaim No. 1 spot, Steelers drop to third after suffering first loss of 2020

 After lengthy stretch at No. 1, Pittsburgh gets bypassed after Washington's ambush.
USATODAY.com

Undefeated no more: Steelers' unbeaten run comes to an end as Washington rallies to wild win

 The Washington Football Team found a spark in the fourth quarter and handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their first loss of the season.
USATODAY.com

NFL playoff clinching scenarios: Steelers, Chiefs, Saints can seal spots in Week 13

 No NFL team has punched its ticket to the postseason just yet, but the Steelers, Chiefs and Saints can all do so in Week 13.
USATODAY.com

Bills' COVID situation update, Packers 'revenge game' mindset, more -- Peter Schrager [Video]

Bills' COVID situation update, Packers 'revenge game' mindset, more -- Peter Schrager

Peter Schrager gives us updates from around the league. The Buffalo Bills have been hit hard by COVID-19 s as several players were not allowed to travel with the team, as did Ben Roethlisberger, who..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:43Published
LaVar Arrington: Josh Allen's Bills are emerging as a legit threat to Mahomes' Chiefs in AFC | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

LaVar Arrington: Josh Allen's Bills are emerging as a legit threat to Mahomes' Chiefs in AFC | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Mark Schlereth joins Marcellus Wiley and LaVar Arrington to discuss if Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are a legit threat to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:29Published
Ashley, Andy and Jeff react to Bills mafia's support for Josh Allen [Video]

Ashley, Andy and Jeff react to Bills mafia's support for Josh Allen

Bills fans show an outpouring of support for Josh Allen by donating more than $60,000 to Oishei Childrens Hospital a day after learning his grandmother passed away.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:54Published

Steelers Clinch Playoff Spot Ahead Of Week 14 Sunday Night Game

 The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t play until Sunday night but with the early Week 14 games now completed, they have now secured a playoff...
Upworthy Also reported by •CBS SportsESPN

Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen overcome slow start and roll past Pittsburgh Steelers

 The Bills are now on the brink of a playoff berth, and an AFC East division title thanks to a 26-15 victory over the Steelers.
USATODAY.com

2020 NFL playoff races, standings: Steelers fall out of top spot in AFC, Packers take over top seed in NFC

 Here's a look at the NFL standings as the Week 14 slate of games come into fruition
Upworthy Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS SportsPro Football TalkWashington Post