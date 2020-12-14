Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen overcome slow start and roll past Pittsburgh Steelers

Bills' COVID situation update, Packers 'revenge game' mindset, more -- Peter Schrager



Peter Schrager gives us updates from around the league. The Buffalo Bills have been hit hard by COVID-19 s as several players were not allowed to travel with the team, as did Ben Roethlisberger, who..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:43 Published on November 15, 2020