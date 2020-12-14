Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen overcome slow start and roll past Pittsburgh Steelers
The Bills are now on the brink of a playoff berth, and an AFC East division title thanks to a 26-15 victory over the Steelers.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Buffalo Bills National Football League franchise in Buffalo, New York
Bruce Smith Praises Stefon Diggs For Changing Bills' Offense, He's Been Amazing!The Bills absolutely did NOT give up too much to get Stefon Diggs ... so says Bruce Smith, who tells TMZ Sports the wide receiver has completely changed..
TMZ.com
Josh Allen ignites Bills with 4 TDs in romp against 49ersThe Buffalo Bills won in prime time for the first time in three tries as Josh Allen picked apart the San Francisco 49ers.
USATODAY.com
Josh Allen (quarterback) American football quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers National Football League franchise in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 14: Packers, Steelers, Bills can snag spotsA trio of clubs can join 2020 postseason field, while Chiefs and Saints can sew up division crowns.
USATODAY.com
NFL power rankings: Chiefs reclaim No. 1 spot, Steelers drop to third after suffering first loss of 2020After lengthy stretch at No. 1, Pittsburgh gets bypassed after Washington's ambush.
USATODAY.com
Undefeated no more: Steelers' unbeaten run comes to an end as Washington rallies to wild winThe Washington Football Team found a spark in the fourth quarter and handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their first loss of the season.
USATODAY.com
NFL playoff clinching scenarios: Steelers, Chiefs, Saints can seal spots in Week 13No NFL team has punched its ticket to the postseason just yet, but the Steelers, Chiefs and Saints can all do so in Week 13.
USATODAY.com
AFC East One of four divisions in the NFL's American Football Conference
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources