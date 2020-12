Decision over moving London into Tier 3 could be made today, mayor says Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

It is possible that a decision on moving London into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions could be made today, Sadiq Khan has told Sky News. 👓 View full article

