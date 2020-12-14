NFL Week 14 winners and losers: Pittsburgh Steelers are reeling with broken running game
Two weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers were the NFL's lone undefeated team. Now, they've lost two in a row and are no longer the AFC's No. 1 seed.
