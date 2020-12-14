Global  
 

YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services face outage

CBC.ca Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
All services from Alphabet Inc., including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.
