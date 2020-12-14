Gmail, YouTube and other Google services knocked offline in global outage
Monday, 14 December 2020 (
27 minutes ago) The U.S. disruptions applied to all of the company’s listed services, including Google Calendar, Google Drive and Google Docs.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Google wheres my family
Google created an app to help family members find each other. Each family member will download the service and you can ask google to find your family member and it will locate them for you.
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:30 Published on November 19, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Gmail, YouTube, other Google services hit by widespread outage
A widespread outage of Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs and other Google services has been reported globally on Monday. However, Google.com and Chrome appe
Hindu
16 minutes ago
Gmail, YouTube, and Other Google Services Currently Down in Multiple Countries [Update: Fixed]
Gmail, YouTube and Google Docs are all experiencing severe outages, with reports of problems accessing the services across much of Europe, the U.S., and...
MacRumours.com
2 hours ago
Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs, and other Google services hit by widespread outage
Many of Google’s most popular services have been hit by the outage. | Image: DownDetector
Multiple Google services and websites including YouTube, Gmail,...
The Verge
42 minutes ago