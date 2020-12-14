Global  
 

Coronavirus: Success stories Japan and South Korea start to struggle

Deutsche Welle Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Two countries lauded for keeping COVID-19 largely under wraps face uptick in cases. South Korea is closing schools and offering free tests, while Japan's prime minister is under fire for a travel incentive scheme.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
Pandemic: South Korea, Japan face changes to everyday life

Pandemic: South Korea, Japan face changes to everyday life 02:05

 While some people and businesses have struggled to adapt, others have come up with novel ways to stay afloat.

