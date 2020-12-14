Coronavirus: Success stories Japan and South Korea start to struggle

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A shipping container COVID hospital for S.Korea



South Korean authorities scrambled on Thursday to build hospital beds in shipping containers to ease strains on medical facilities stretched by the latest coronavirus wave. Olivia Chan reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32 Published 4 days ago South Korea orders new restrictions as COVID-19 spike continues



The South Korean president brings in the military to help step up testing - amid warnings hospitals could soon be overwhelmed. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 1 week ago Taking S. Korea's grueling exam in COVID times



Nearly half a million South Korean students nervously began a hyper-competitive university entrance exam on Thursday, amid the country's third coronavirus wave. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44 Published 2 weeks ago