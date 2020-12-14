Jupiter and Saturn to create first visible 'Christmas star' in 800 years
Monday, 14 December 2020
1 week ago) Jupiter and Saturn are set to create a "Christmas star" with a dramatic close encounter that has not been seen from Earth in nearly 800 years.
