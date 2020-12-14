Global  
 

Jupiter and Saturn to create first visible 'Christmas star' in 800 years

Sky News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Jupiter and Saturn to create first visible 'Christmas star' in 800 yearsJupiter and Saturn are set to create a "Christmas star" with a dramatic close encounter that has not been seen from Earth in nearly 800 years.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Great Conjunction Between Saturn, Jupiter Is Visible Over Tri-State Area

Great Conjunction Between Saturn, Jupiter Is Visible Over Tri-State Area 00:15

 The upcoming snow storm isn't the only reason to look up in the sky. Right now, there's an opportunity centuries in the making; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

SkyTeam 11 captures 'The Great Conjunction' on video! [Video]

SkyTeam 11 captures 'The Great Conjunction' on video!

The two largest planets in the solar system are aligning in what's known as "The Great Conjunction." On the winter solstice Monday, Jupiter and Saturn will look closer to one another than they have..

Credit: WBAL     Duration: 00:29Published
WEB EXTRA: Jupiter And Saturn Form Great Conjunction [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Jupiter And Saturn Form Great Conjunction

Jupiter and Saturn were seen closer together Monday night than they have in hundreds of years. NASA said the planets align in what’s called a great conjunction about once every 20 years, but they..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published
Jupiter and Saturn appear closer than they have for 800 years [Video]

Jupiter and Saturn appear closer than they have for 800 years

The solar system’s two largest planets crossed paths on Dec. 21, appearing as a double planet in the sky that was nicknamed the “Christmas Star”.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 00:53Published

Christmas Star 2020: Jupiter, Saturn to meet in rare "great conjunction"

 On Monday evening, the two largest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, will appear to merge into a single source of light. It's the first visible...
CBS News Also reported by •Khaleej TimesThe Argus

The 'Great' Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

The 'Great' Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn Pasadena CA (JPL) Dec 16, 2020 Skywatchers are in for an end-of-year treat. What has become known popularly as the "Christmas Star" is an especially vibrant...
Space Daily

Photos reveal Jupiter and Saturn aligned in the sky as a 'Christmas star' that hadn't been seen for 800 years

 On Monday, Jupiter and Saturn appeared the closest they'd been in the sky since 1226. Photos show them aligning to form a double planet.
Business Insider