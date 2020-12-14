Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

20 ways to keep busy if you need to quarantine this holiday season

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Need to quarantine because of Covid? Here are 20 ways to stay busy, from picking up new hobbies to reading until you fall asleep.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Border agents deported migrant children in violation of a federal court order

 U.S border agents violated a federal judge's court order to halt all expulsions of unaccompanied minors using a COVID-era policy without legal standing. Now..
CBS News

Nursing homes likely to begin administering COVID vaccines next week

 Officials are offering conflicting views on the rollout of the COVID vaccine, some saying errors could could lead to potential chaos, with delays to nursing home..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Shipments of Pfizer COVID vaccine begin

 Shipments of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine begin in the United States, the start of the biggest vaccination effort in the country's history. Also: The Electoral..
CBS News
Child marriage rates surge in Sierra Leone [Video]

Child marriage rates surge in Sierra Leone

UN estimates that hardships resulting from COVID-19 will drive 13 million more girls to marry before the age of 18.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:05Published

Related videos from verified sources

Here Are the Best Ways to Donate and Volunteer This Holiday Season [Video]

Here Are the Best Ways to Donate and Volunteer This Holiday Season

Let us give you a little help in figuring out how to do the most good with your time and money—and donate both in meaningful ways.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 01:05Published
How Americans are staying optimistic as we head into the end of the year [Video]

How Americans are staying optimistic as we head into the end of the year

Since over half (55%) say 2020 was the worst year of their lives, Americans are holding their loved ones tighter as they look to close out the year with a sense of optimism, according to new research.A..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Holiday shopping safety tips [Video]

Holiday shopping safety tips

Christmas time is a busy season for many retailers, but it’s also a busy season for thieves looking for easy targets.

Credit: WXXVPublished

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19: Centre issues guidelines for vaccination drive

 Vaccinating 100-200 people in each session per day, monitoring them for 30 minutes after administering the shots for any adverse event and allowing only one...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Mumbai's fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 606

Mumbai's fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 606 The state recorded a total of 3,717 new cases over the past 24 hours taking the COVID-19 tally to 18.80 lakh cases, while the city saw a dip in fresh cases with...
Mid-Day Also reported by •allAfrica.com

Do you still need a vaccine if you’ve already had COVID-19?

Do you still need a vaccine if you’ve already had COVID-19? If we are ever to return to some semblance of normality, then the world’s population needs to be immune to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. But with...
The Next Web Also reported by •Mid-Day