20 ways to keep busy if you need to quarantine this holiday season

U.S border agents violated a federal judge's court order to halt all expulsions of unaccompanied minors using a COVID-era policy without legal standing. Now..

Officials are offering conflicting views on the rollout of the COVID vaccine, some saying errors could could lead to potential chaos, with delays to nursing home..

Shipments of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine begin in the United States, the start of the biggest vaccination effort in the country's history. Also: The Electoral..

Child marriage rates surge in Sierra Leone UN estimates that hardships resulting from COVID-19 will drive 13 million more girls to marry before the age of 18.

Here Are the Best Ways to Donate and Volunteer This Holiday Season



Let us give you a little help in figuring out how to do the most good with your time and money—and donate both in meaningful ways. Credit: Better Homes & Gardens Duration: 01:05 Published 2 weeks ago

How Americans are staying optimistic as we head into the end of the year



Since over half (55%) say 2020 was the worst year of their lives, Americans are holding their loved ones tighter as they look to close out the year with a sense of optimism, according to new research.A.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago