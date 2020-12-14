Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid: London to move into tier 3 as infections rise

BBC News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
London will move into tier 3, England’s highest coronavirus restrictions tier on Wednesday, MPs told.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sadiq Khan calls for more financial support if London enters Tier 3

Sadiq Khan calls for more financial support if London enters Tier 3 00:48

 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan calls for more financial support if the capitalmoves to Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid vaccinations start in Scottish care homes [Video]

Covid vaccinations start in Scottish care homes

Care home residents in Scotland are receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from today. One of the first to receive the jab was 82-year-old Margaret Keating and she's urging others to do the same. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published

Covid-19: First vaccine given in US as roll-out begins

 The first jab was given to a nurse in New York, kicking off the largest vaccination in US history.
BBC News

Pfizer vaccine distribution gets underway in the United States

 With emergency authorization from the FDA, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is now being distributed across the country, ushering in the biggest vaccination effort in..
CBS News

Border agents deported migrant children in violation of a federal court order

 U.S border agents violated a federal judge's court order to halt all expulsions of unaccompanied minors using a COVID-era policy without legal standing. Now..
CBS News

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

London set to move to Tier 3 of lockdown restrictions [Video]

London set to move to Tier 3 of lockdown restrictions

London is being moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions,after a surge in cases across the city.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Allan Isichei: Ex Wasps rugby player's killer detained

 Allan Isichei was stabbed to death by Gurjeet Lall while walking home from a pub in west London.
BBC News
London mayor calls on government to close schools early [Video]

London mayor calls on government to close schools early

Sadiq Khan has said that schools should be closed early for Christmas and reopen later in January in order to control the spread of the virus, unless the government rolled out testing for students and teachers. The mayor of London also said the government needed to provide "additional support" for businesses if the capital is moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions which is widely expected to be announced today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Tomar meets Uttarakhand farmers; Shashi Tharoor joins protesting MPs [Video]

Tomar meets Uttarakhand farmers; Shashi Tharoor joins protesting MPs

As farmers' protest entered the third week, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday accused Opposition parties of running propaganda against the new farm laws and asserted that these legislations "may cause difficulty for some in the short term" but will be beneficial to farmers in the long run. Tomar, who is leading negotiations with the 40 protesting farmer unions to break the deadlock, was addressing a delegation of over 100 farmers from Uttarakhand who came to extend their support to the laws. Hitting out at the Centre over farmers protest against the three agriculture laws, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the government has failed the nation and the farmers. Tharoor joined the protest held by the party MPs from Punjab at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:26Published
'Deep joy and emotion' as MPs in Argentina vote to legalise abortion [Video]

'Deep joy and emotion' as MPs in Argentina vote to legalise abortion

MPs approved a law - by 131 votes to 117 - that would legalise elective abortions to the 14th week of pregnancy.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
A good deal is still there to be done, says PM [Video]

A good deal is still there to be done, says PM

The prime minister has told MPs that "a good deal is there to be done" ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this afternoon. Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson also admitted that the EU is currently insisting on terms which no prime minister could accept. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:13Published

Related videos from verified sources

UK COVID: Shoppers flood back to Oxford Street despite threat of London moving into Tier 3 [Video]

UK COVID: Shoppers flood back to Oxford Street despite threat of London moving into Tier 3

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published
Hundreds flock to central London's shopping streets [Video]

Hundreds flock to central London's shopping streets

Shoppers on Regent Street in London on the second -to-last weekend beforeChristmas. Regent Street has been pedestrianised in the lead up to Christmasto encourage more shopping and safe distances. It..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Sadiq Khan urges Government to reach deal with EU [Video]

Sadiq Khan urges Government to reach deal with EU

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the Government to reach a post-Brest tradeagreement with the European Union, saying a no-deal Brexit would be"catastrophic" for the UK. He made the comments after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published