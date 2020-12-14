Covid: London to move into tier 3 as infections rise

Tomar meets Uttarakhand farmers; Shashi Tharoor joins protesting MPs



As farmers' protest entered the third week, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday accused Opposition parties of running propaganda against the new farm laws and asserted that these legislations "may cause difficulty for some in the short term" but will be beneficial to farmers in the long run. Tomar, who is leading negotiations with the 40 protesting farmer unions to break the deadlock, was addressing a delegation of over 100 farmers from Uttarakhand who came to extend their support to the laws. Hitting out at the Centre over farmers protest against the three agriculture laws, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the government has failed the nation and the farmers. Tharoor joined the protest held by the party MPs from Punjab at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday. Watch the full video for more.

