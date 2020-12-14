'New variant' of coronavirus identified in UK, health secretary says

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published 6 hours ago How is India celebrating digital Diwali? 07:17 Diwali, the festival of lights, is an important time for retailers in India to do brisk business. As the pandemic year drags on, the country has been grappling with Covid-19 cases while enduring one of the longest and strictest lockdowns, so brands are now placing their bets on Diwali.The five-day...