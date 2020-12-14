Global  
 

'New variant' of coronavirus identified in UK, health secretary says

Sky News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
A "new variant" of coronavirus has been identified in the UK, which is believed to be causing the faster spread in the South East, health secretary Matt Hancock has said.
