You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources India's COVID-19 response approach was pre-emptive, graded: Harsh Vardhan



Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took part in the meeting of BRICS Ministers of Health. The meeting took place via video conferencing in the national capital on November 11. Addressing at the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:05 Published on November 11, 2020 During COVID-19 stress, alcohol consumption is the common coping response: Study



Alcohol consumption has become a common coping response to reduce stress amid the pandemic, according to the experts. The article was published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. Considering.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:40 Published on November 8, 2020