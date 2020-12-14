Global  
 

Armenia-Azerbaijan prisoner swap begins

Deutsche Welle Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The neighboring countries are allowing prisoners from each side return home as part of an "all for all" deal. The prisoners were taken during intense fighting over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.
