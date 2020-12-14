Armenia-Azerbaijan prisoner swap begins
Monday, 14 December 2020 (
3 minutes ago) The neighboring countries are allowing prisoners from each side return home as part of an "all for all" deal. The prisoners were taken during intense fighting over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Iran detained prisoner due to Israeli partner: report
Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a recently freed British-Australian prisoner in Iran, had been detained after authorities there found her partner was an Israeli citizen. Gloria Tso reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12 Published 3 weeks ago
Academic freed by Iran thanks supporters
[NFA] A British-Australian academic on Thursday thanked her supporters and diplomatic efforts to secure her freedom after she was released from jail in Iran following more than two years of..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23 Published 3 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources