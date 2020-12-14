Global  
 

Michigan U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell leaves Republican Party over 'unacceptable' election claims

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The Republican congressman, who is leaving in January, said it's "unacceptable" for Trump and others to "incite distrust" in elections.
Electoral College members in Michigan and Wisconsin casting votes for Joe Biden

 Electoral College members are meeting today to officially assign their states' electoral votes for the presidential election. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with CBS..
CBS News

Michigan man imprisoned for nearly 4 decades exonerated after witness admits to lying

 Walter Forbes became a free man in November – nearly four decades following his conviction – after evidence surfaced that he is innocent.
 
USATODAY.com

Early voting underway for Georgia's two Senate runoff elections

 Georgia's two Senate runoff elections will decide whether Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate next year. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns..
CBS News
Early in-person voting begins in GA Senate runoff [Video]

Early in-person voting begins in GA Senate runoff

[NFA] Early in-person voting began in the state of Georgia Monday for a pair of Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:56Published

Donald Trump's last-ditch play as electoral college vote seals election defeat

 One of Donald Trump's advisers, Stephen Miller, insisted today the Trump campaign still had "more than enough time" to overturn "this fraudulent election..
New Zealand Herald

U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Turkey Over 2017 Purchase of Russian Missile Defenses

 Trump had resisted the economic penalties against Turkey in favor of his personal relationship with President
NYTimes.com

Fake electors try to deliver Arizona's 11 votes for Trump

 An Arizona group sent notarized documents last week intended to deliver, wrongly, the state's 11 electoral votes for him.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Trump camp's bid to toss ballots

 The court's decision came an hour before Wisconsin electors were set to meet and cast their ballots Monday.
CBS News

