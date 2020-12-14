Global  
 

The 10 best albums of 2020, including Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Ariana Grande

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
USA TODAY music critic Patrick Ryan ranks his 10 favorite albums of the year, including Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Chloe x Halle.
News video: From Taylor Swift's albums to Billie Eilish's 'My Future,' the top music releases of 2020

From Taylor Swift's albums to Billie Eilish's 'My Future,' the top music releases of 2020 01:18

 USA TODAY's Patrick Ryan reveals his top albums and songs of 2020, including releases from Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and more.

