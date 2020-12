HT Digital Content - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published ‘Trump acting like third world dictator’: Senator Mark Warner at #HTLS2020 04:49 US Senator from Virginia, Mark Warner spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. He hit out at President Donald Trump for refusing to acknowledge Biden’s victory and said that it tarnishes the image of the United States. Senator Warner said that many Republicans...