Medical watchdog shuts down Bondi Junction health clinic after two admitted to hospital
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
A health clinic in Sydney's east has been shut down by the medical watchdog after two patients were admitted to hospital following alleged botched intravenous therapy infusions.
