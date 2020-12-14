Global  
 

Medical watchdog shuts down Bondi Junction health clinic after two admitted to hospital

The Age Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
A health clinic in Sydney's east has been shut down by the medical watchdog after two patients were admitted to hospital following alleged botched intravenous therapy infusions.
