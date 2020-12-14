Global  
 

Attorney General William Barr is leaving the Trump administration

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr, who has served as President Donald Trump's most effective shield and advocate for broad presidential authority, will be leaving the administration.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election

AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election 00:46

 US Attorney General William Barr did not want the Department of Justice to reveal it was investigating Hunter Biden before the 2020 presidential election. According to Business Insider, Barr went to great lengths to prevent prosecutors and senior DOJ officials from disclosing it was probing Hunter...

William Barr William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

