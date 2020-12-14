Attorney General William Barr is leaving the Trump administration
Attorney General William Barr, who has served as President Donald Trump's most effective shield and advocate for broad presidential authority, will be leaving the administration.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General
William Barr Is Out as Attorney GeneralMr. Barr was one of the most powerful members of President Trump’s cabinet and faced widespread criticism over his willingness to advance Mr. Trump’s..
NYTimes.com
Barr says deploying troops within U.S. should only be "a last resort"Barr said that active-duty troops have been sent to U.S. cities and states before, including twice while he was attorney general in the early 90s.
CBS News
Trump and Barr wrecked the Justice Department. Here are 6 ways Joe Biden can fix it.Biden's immediate task is fielding a DOJ that deserves and commands public trust. The happy news is that is a no-brainer, not a mission impossible.
USATODAY.com
Trump rails against Barr, Kemp, other Republicans over election loss ahead of Army-Navy gameThe president spends a Saturday tweeting grievances, commiserating with supporters, attacking fellow Republicans, and watching the Army-Navy game.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Michigan U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell leaves Republican Party over 'unacceptable' election claimsThe Republican congressman, who is leaving in January, said it's "unacceptable" for Trump and others to "incite distrust" in elections.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump's last-ditch play as electoral college vote seals election defeatOne of Donald Trump's advisers, Stephen Miller, insisted today the Trump campaign still had "more than enough time" to overturn "this fraudulent election..
New Zealand Herald
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Turkey Over 2017 Purchase of Russian Missile DefensesTrump had resisted the economic penalties against Turkey in favor of his personal relationship with President
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources