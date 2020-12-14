AP Top Stories 14 P
Here are the top stories for Monday, Dec. 14th: COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins; Electoral College casts votes for president; Early voting starts for Ga. runoff elections; Cleveland Indians changing team name.
First COVID vaccine arrives at UT Austin HealthThe first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine arrived at University of Texas Austin Health on Monday, with health care workers first in line to receive the shots. (Dec...
Biggest celeb news stories of 2020 (Pt. 2)2020's most shocking celebrity news, from Kobe Bryant and Naya Rivera's accidental deaths to Tom Hanks' COVID experience. (Dec. 14)
Covid 19 coronavirus: US death toll passes 300,000 as vaccinations beginThe US death toll from Covid-19 topped 300,000 today just as the country began dispensing vaccine shots in a monumental campaign to conquer the outbreak.The..
Halesowen couple receive Covid-19 vaccination
Electoral College votes, making Biden win official
US election live: Electorial College meeting to cast votesElectors are gathering in 50 states and the District of Columbia on Monday to formally vote for the next president. Most states have laws binding their electors..
COVID-19 vaccine, Electoral College votes, Georgia runoffs, US Women's Open: 5 things to know MondayCOVID-19 vaccines to arrive in all 50 states, Trump will finally meet his electoral fate and more news to start your Monday.
Early voting underway for Georgia's two Senate runoff electionsGeorgia's two Senate runoff elections will decide whether Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate next year. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns..
Early in-person voting begins in GA Senate runoff
Early voting begins in the Georgia runoffs. The balance of power in the Senate is at stake.
Stacey Abrams on "what's at stake" in Georgia runoff electionsEarly voting begins in Georgia for runoff elections that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.
The Cleveland Indians changed their nickname, now what happens to Chiefs, Braves, Blackhawks? (And let's talk Fighting Irish)The Cleveland baseball team is dropping the Indians nickname, placing more pressure on the Chiefs, Blackhawks and Braves.
Cleveland Indians owner says name won't change in 2021"We don't want to be the Cleveland Baseball Team or some other interim name," Paul Dolan says.
Cleveland Indians to change century-old name, NY Times reportsCleveland's baseball club says it took the name "Indians" in 1915 as a tribute to a Native American player. Now, The New York Times reports that, after years of..
Cleveland's baseball team will be looking for a new nickname. Here are 10 suggestions.Cleveland's MLB team will be dropping its controversial nickname soon. Here are 10 options, from Spiders to Wild Things to Buckeyes.
