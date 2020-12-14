AP Top Stories 14 P

Halesowen couple receive Covid-19 vaccination



Gerry and Maureen Hughes speaking after receiving a coranavirus vaccine atFeldon Lane Surgery in Halesowen, near Birmingham. The couple, married for 62years, are believed to be the first patients to receive the jab as part of aroll-out to GPs’ surgeries in England.

