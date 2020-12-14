Global  
 

AP Top Stories 14 P

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Here are the top stories for Monday, Dec. 14th: COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins; Electoral College casts votes for president; Early voting starts for Ga. runoff elections; Cleveland Indians changing team name.
Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

First COVID vaccine arrives at UT Austin Health

 The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine arrived at University of Texas Austin Health on Monday, with health care workers first in line to receive the shots. (Dec...
USATODAY.com

Biggest celeb news stories of 2020 (Pt. 2)

 2020's most shocking celebrity news, from Kobe Bryant and Naya Rivera's accidental deaths to Tom Hanks' COVID experience. (Dec. 14)
 
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: US death toll passes 300,000 as vaccinations begin

 The US death toll from Covid-19 topped 300,000 today just as the country began dispensing vaccine shots in a monumental campaign to conquer the outbreak.The..
New Zealand Herald
Halesowen couple receive Covid-19 vaccination [Video]

Halesowen couple receive Covid-19 vaccination

Gerry and Maureen Hughes speaking after receiving a coranavirus vaccine atFeldon Lane Surgery in Halesowen, near Birmingham. The couple, married for 62years, are believed to be the first patients to receive the jab as part of aroll-out to GPs’ surgeries in England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Electoral college Electoral college Set of electors who are selected to elect a candidate to a particular office

Electoral College votes, making Biden win official [Video]

Electoral College votes, making Biden win official

Electors of the Electoral College gathered in their respective state capitals to cast their votes in the U.S. presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

US election live: Electorial College meeting to cast votes

 Electors are gathering in 50 states and the District of Columbia on Monday to formally vote for the next president. Most states have laws binding their electors..
New Zealand Herald

COVID-19 vaccine, Electoral College votes, Georgia runoffs, US Women's Open: 5 things to know Monday

 COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in all 50 states, Trump will finally meet his electoral fate and more news to start your Monday.
USATODAY.com

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

Early voting underway for Georgia's two Senate runoff elections

 Georgia's two Senate runoff elections will decide whether Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate next year. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns..
CBS News
Early in-person voting begins in GA Senate runoff [Video]

Early in-person voting begins in GA Senate runoff

[NFA] Early in-person voting began in the state of Georgia Monday for a pair of Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:56Published

Stacey Abrams on "what's at stake" in Georgia runoff elections

 Early voting begins in Georgia for runoff elections that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.
CBS News

Cleveland Indians Cleveland Indians Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Cleveland, Ohio, United States

The Cleveland Indians changed their nickname, now what happens to Chiefs, Braves, Blackhawks? (And let's talk Fighting Irish)

 The Cleveland baseball team is dropping the Indians nickname, placing more pressure on the Chiefs, Blackhawks and Braves.
USATODAY.com

Cleveland Indians owner says name won't change in 2021

 "We don't want to be the Cleveland Baseball Team or some other interim name," Paul Dolan says.
CBS News

Cleveland Indians to change century-old name, NY Times reports

 Cleveland's baseball club says it took the name "Indians" in 1915 as a tribute to a Native American player. Now, The New York Times reports that, after years of..
CBS News

Cleveland's baseball team will be looking for a new nickname. Here are 10 suggestions.

 Cleveland's MLB team will be dropping its controversial nickname soon. Here are 10 options, from Spiders to Wild Things to Buckeyes.
USATODAY.com

Top 10 Florida Man Stories Of 2020 [Video]

Top 10 Florida Man Stories Of 2020

Florida isn't just the Sunshine State, it's the Florida Man State, where crimes and crazy antics are elevated to a whole new level thanks to our very liberal "sunshine laws." Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:26Published
FCA Replay December 11, 2020 [Video]

FCA Replay December 11, 2020

"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA. The top stories for the week of December 11, 2020, include: Going for Gold, Mopar Holiday shopping, new Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:18Published
SUN Covid top 3 stories [Video]

SUN Covid top 3 stories

SUN Covid top 3 stories

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

MLB's Cleveland Indians Are Changing Their Team Name, According to A Report

 The Cleveland Indians have made their decision regarding their team name and it is indeed changing. The NY Times announced the news this weekend, saying that...
Cleveland’s baseball team plans to drop the name Indians after 105 years

