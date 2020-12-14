Global  
 

Donald Trump announces resignation of Attorney General Barr

Deutsche Welle Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
William Barr will leave office 'before Christmas,' but has said the Department of Justice will continue to investigate allegations of voter fraud.
