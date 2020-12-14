Donald Trump announces resignation of Attorney General Barr

Once William Barr stated the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the general election, he fell from President Donald Trump's grace. According to Business Insider, Trump is itching to fire Attorney General Barr and reportedly held a meeting to discuss firing him. However, a source...
Attorney General William Barr is considering a departure from the Trump administration before President Donald Trump leaves office, according to a Sunday report... Daily Caller Also reported by •Business Insider •Mediaite
President Donald Trump posted a call for Attorney General William Barr to be fired today if he knew about the Hunter Biden tax investigation in April, but failed... Mediaite Also reported by •Business Insider